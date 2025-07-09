Indonesia signs energy, grain deals with US

JAKARTA: Indonesia's state oil company and agricultural firms have signed deals to increase their purchases of United States goods, the country's chief economic minister told AFP on Wednesday (Jul 9), as Jakarta lays the groundwork to avoid the worst of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has pledged to step up agriculture, energy and merchandise imports to close the trade gap with Washington, and earlier this week struck a US$1.25 billion deal to buy more US wheat.

Trump has threatened Jakarta with a 32 per cent tariff on top of a base 10 per cent if it does not strike a new trade agreement by Aug 1.

Chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto, who has travelled to Washington for trade talks, said on Wednesday that state oil firm Pertamina signed a memorandum of understanding pledging more US energy purchases, without providing more details.