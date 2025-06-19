Indonesia volcano eruption forces flight cancellations, evacuations

SIKKA: Dozens of flights were cancelled and evacuations ordered after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in eastern Indonesia erupted, sending a column of ash 10 kilometres into the sky, authorities said on Wednesday (Jun 18).

The 1,584-metre volcano on Flores island erupted on Tuesday, prompting officials to raise its alert level to the highest on a four-tier scale.

“Due to volcano activity of Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Nusa Tenggara, several flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport are cancelled,” airport operator Angkasa Pura Indonesia said in a statement.

Flights operated by Jetstar and Virgin Australia, along with services by Air India, Tigerair, Juneyao Airlines and Air New Zealand, were affected, according to the Bali international airport website.

Jetstar confirmed it had delayed flights to and from Bali, with expectations that the ash cloud would clear by Wednesday evening.

AirAsia also said it had cancelled or rescheduled flights to Bali, Lombok and Labuan Bajo, and was assisting affected passengers.

A total of 32 domestic and international flights at Bali’s Ngurah Rai airport were cancelled. The airport remained open, with a customer service agent telling AFP, “It depends on the route and also the airline.”

Nearby, Fransiskus Xaverius Seda Airport in Maumere was closed until Thursday morning. Two additional local airports on Flores were also temporarily shut, Indonesia’s transport ministry said.

The eruption disrupted travel for approximately 14,000 passengers.