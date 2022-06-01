Logo
Australia in talks with US to supply infant formula
Shelves for baby and toddler formula are partially empty at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, on May 17, 2022, as the quantity a shopper can buy is limited amid continuing shortages in the United States. (File photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder)

01 Jun 2022 11:23AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 11:23AM)
Australia is in talks with the United States to supply infant formula, an Australian government spokesperson said on Wednesday (Jun 1), after the apex US health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage of baby food.

"The Australian government will continue to work with the Biden administration to confirm regulatory arrangements and facilitate exports of infant formula," a spokesperson for Australia's Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment said in an emailed statement.

Reuters reported earlier this week that several dairy companies in Australia and New Zealand had already submitted applications to the US Food and Drug Administration to supply infant formula.

