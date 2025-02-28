Influencer Andrew Tate facing charges in Romania arrives in US

Andrew Tate moved to Romania years ago after first starting a webcam business in the UK.



He leapt to fame in 2016 when he appeared on the UK's "Big Brother" reality television show but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.



He then turned to social media platforms to promote his often misogynistic and divisive views on how to be successful.



Banned from Instagram and TikTok for his views, Tate is followed by more than 10 million people on X watching his homophobic and racist posts.



Last year, the Tates were sentenced in a tax fraud case in Britain.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said before the brothers landed that the state was not involved in organising their trip, did not welcome them and had been exploring legal options to prevent the visit.



"Florida is not a place where you're welcome with that type of conduct in the air," he told a news conference.



"And I don't know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified."