Instagram users report app crashing, accounts suspended

SINGAPORE: Instagram users worldwide reported issues with their accounts on Monday (Oct 31), with some saying their accounts have been suspended or that they could not access the app.

According to a tweet by outage tracking website Downdetector.com, users indicated that they were having problems with Instagram since 9.04pm Singapore time.

The hashtag #instagramdown was trending on Twitter as of 10.15pm, with more than 19,600 tweets.

Instagram's PR team said on Twitter: "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account.

"We're looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience."

CNA has contacted Meta Platforms for more information.