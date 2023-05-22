Instagram down for thousands of users

Meta's Instagram is down for more than 98,000 users on Monday (May 22), according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Many Instagram users went to Twitter to check on the state of the outage, which seemed to affect people globally.

The topic became a trending topic on the platform in the United States.

On Reddit, users reported facing outages from New Zealand, Germany, Canada, and across the US.

CNA has contacted Meta for more information on the outage, including the cause and number of people affected.