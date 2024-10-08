Intensifying to Category 5, Hurricane Milton targets Florida

Florida's emergency management division has ordered mandatory evacuations for several low-lying areas.



The NHC warned of a major storm surge for Florida's west coast beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday and said Tampa - a metropolitan area of more than three million people - could suffer an influx of water between eight and 2.4 to 3.6 meters above ground level.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has declared 51 of Florida's 67 counties under a state of emergency, said the race was on to clear damage from Helene ahead of Milton's arrival.



"We need as much of this debris picked up as possible," DeSantis told a press conference. "This creates a safety hazard, and it also will increase the damage that Milton could do with flying debris."



The NHC also warned of storm surges raising water levels by 1.5 meters along Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and large, destructive waves on the coast.