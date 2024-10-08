Intensifying to Category 5, Hurricane Milton targets Florida

TREASURE ISLAND, Florida: Hurricane Milton exploded in strength Monday (Oct 7) to become a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm bound for Florida, threatening the US state with a second ferocious storm in as many weeks.
Milton, which is also forecast to graze Mexico's Yucatan peninsula as it churns eastward, rapidly intensified to the highest category on a scale of five, triggering evacuation orders and alarms about life-threatening storm surges in major population centres including Tampa Bay.
Maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 257 kilometres per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.
While some weakening is forecast as it approaches the US coast, "the system is still likely to be a large and powerful hurricane at landfall in Florida, with life-threatening hazards at the coastline and well inland."
The latest hurricane comes close behind deadly Hurricane Helene, and some Florida residents are fleeing for the second time in weeks.
Florida's emergency management division has ordered mandatory evacuations for several low-lying areas.
The NHC warned of a major storm surge for Florida's west coast beginning Tuesday night or early Wednesday and said Tampa - a metropolitan area of more than three million people - could suffer an influx of water between eight and 2.4 to 3.6 meters above ground level.
Governor Ron DeSantis, who has declared 51 of Florida's 67 counties under a state of emergency, said the race was on to clear damage from Helene ahead of Milton's arrival.
"We need as much of this debris picked up as possible," DeSantis told a press conference. "This creates a safety hazard, and it also will increase the damage that Milton could do with flying debris."
The NHC also warned of storm surges raising water levels by 1.5 meters along Mexico's Yucatan peninsula and large, destructive waves on the coast.
POLITICAL STAKES
Rainfall of 25 centimetres is expected to cause havoc in Florida, bringing flash flooding.
Emergency workers are still struggling to provide relief in the aftermath of Helene, which killed at least 230 people in several states across the US southeast.
Rescue and recovery efforts after Helene have been hit by a wave of politically motivated false claims ahead of the November 5 presidential election.
Among the litany of disinformation is the falsehood pushed by Republican candidate Donald Trump that funds have been misappropriated by his rival for the White House, Democrat Kamala Harris, and redirected toward migrants.
Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), dismissed the claims as false.
She also warned Monday that "these storms are bringing more water than they ever have and so while we have the wind risk, the water is what's killing people".
President Joe Biden was briefed on Milton and said in a statement his administration was readying "life-saving resources".
Hurricane Helene hit the Florida coastline on September 26 as a Category 4 storm, dumping torrential rainfall and causing massive flooding in remote inland towns in states further north, including North Carolina and Tennessee.
The storm was the deadliest natural disaster to hit the US mainland since 2005's Hurricane Katrina, with the death toll still rising.
DeSantis said Florida has had power largely restored since last week, but that many electrical teams were deployed in other states badly hit by Helene.
He warned Milton would "remain a hurricane at some level through exiting the east coast of Florida".