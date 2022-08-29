IAEA mission heads to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant near war frontline

KYIV: A team from the United Nations nuclear watchdog headed on Monday (Aug 29) to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency's chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, fuelling fears of a radiation disaster.

Captured by Russian troops in March but run by Ukrainian staff, Zaporizhzhia has been a hotspot in a conflict that has settled into a war of attrition fought mainly in Ukraine's east and south six months after Russia launched its invasion.

"We must protect the safety and security of Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility," Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a post on Twitter.

A team of IAEA inspectors he is leading will reach the plant on the Dnipro river near front lines in southern Ukraine this week, Grossi said, without specifying the day of their arrival.

The IAEA tweeted separately that the mission would assess physical damage, evaluate the conditions in which staff are working at the plant and "determine functionality of safety & security systems". It would also "perform urgent safeguards activities", a reference to keeping track of nuclear material.

IAEA staff must be able to access all nuclear facilities in Ukraine in a timely and safe manner and "without impediment", said the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group in a statement.

Personnel from the IAEA should also be allowed to "engage directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities", said the statement.

Russian armed forces' continued control of the plant posed a "serious threat" to the "safety and security of these facilities," it added.

"These actions significantly raise the risk of a nuclear accident or incident and endanger the population of Ukraine, neighbouring states, and the international community."

The atomic plant should not be used for military activities or the storage of military material, said the group.

A top Russian diplomat said Moscow welcomes the IAEA mission, and a Moscow-installed official in Russian-occupied Ukraine said authorities would ensure the safety of the UN nuclear inspectors, Russian news agencies reported.