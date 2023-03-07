What more can the IMF do to help developing economies overcome debt problems?

While these place further strains on the populations, analysts said they ensure stability in the longer term.

Debt relief was a key topic when finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 (G20) nations met last month, while the United Nations has proposed slashing 30 per cent of the public debt of the 52 developing countries suffering from severe debt problems.

DEBT PROBLEMS

Over the past two years in Pakistan, food, fuel and business costs have climbed to their highest in half a century, in an economy ravaged by the pandemic and last year’s disastrous floods.

The government recently hiked taxes to unlock a US$1.2 billion tranche from the IMF, a move which could push inflation to 40 per cent this year, according to analysts.

With just about US$3 billion in foreign exchange reserves, the country’s hardships could worsen. For example, cargo has been stuck at the Karachi port for weeks as the country does not have enough money to cover its imports.