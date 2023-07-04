International office opens to probe Russia's war on Ukraine

THE HAGUE: An international investigation office seen as a "truly historic" first step towards a possible trial of Russia's leadership opened in The Hague on Monday (Jul 3) to probe a crime of aggression against Ukraine.

The centre, grouping prosecutors from the EU, Ukraine, the United States and the International Criminal Court (ICC), will gather evidence against Kremlin and Russian military chiefs over the invasion launched in February 2022.

Its aim is to plug a legal gap left by the fact that the ICC currently has no mandate to prosecute aggression - what Ukraine has called the "supreme international crime" of launching a war against another country.

"We are gathered here on the occasion of a truly historic moment - I would say an epoch-defining moment," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin told a news conference in The Hague.

Kostin said a special tribunal was now "inevitable", describing the centre as a "clear signal that the world is united and unwavering on the path to holding the Russian regime accountable for all its crimes".

"If the crime of aggression had not been committed, there would be no other 93,000 incidents of war crimes," he said.

"SIGNIFICANT DAY"

The new International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine (ICPA) is based at the headquarters of the EU judicial office Eurojust in the Dutch city.

It will gather evidence, including photos and communications intercepts, both for national investigations underway by five European countries including Ukraine and also for any future tribunal.