International reaction to reported death of Hamas leader Sinwar

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER ANNALENA BAERBOCK



"Sinwar was a brutal murderer and terrorist, who wanted to destroy Israel and its people. As the mastermind of the terror on Oct. 7, he brought death to thousands of people and immeasurable suffering to a whole region. Hamas must now release all hostages and lay down its weapons, the suffering of the people in Gaza must finally end."



ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI



“With the death of Yahya Sinwar comes the demise of the main perpetrator of the October 7, 2023 massacre.



"My belief is that a new phase must now begin: It is time for all hostages to be released, for an immediate ceasefire to be proclaimed, and for reconstruction to begin in Gaza. We will continue to vigorously support every effort in this direction and for the resumption of a serious and credible political process leading to the two-state solution.”



UK DEFENCE SECRETARY JOHN HEALEY



“I, for one, will not mourn the death of a terror leader like Sinwar, someone who was responsible for the terror attack on October the 7th, and I'm conscious like the UK Government is that that triggered not just the darkest, deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Second World War, but it’s triggered since more than a year of conflict and an intolerable level of civilian Palestinian casualties as well.”



CHUCK SCHUMER, DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY LEADER OF US SENATE



"Sinwar in his beliefs and actions have caused so much pain to the Israeli and Palestinian people; and I pray that his elimination from the scene will clear a path to urgently and immediately bring home all the hostages – including the 7 Americans – and negotiate an end to hostilities that will ensure the security of the Israeli people and provide full humanitarian relief and a new path forward for the people of Gaza."