Conflict and adversity affect women more, with heightened risks of violence and loss of rights: Experts

Women and girls are often disproportionately affected in crises and conflict, facing heightened risks of gender-based violence and lack of access to rights and resources, experts said on Wednesday (Mar 8).

International Women's Day is marked on March 8 yearly to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, and also call for women’s rights and equality.

“Whenever there are crises, such as the pandemic, conflict, and even climate change, women bear the brunt of the struggles, there’s always a differential impact for them,” said Ms Dreeni Geer, global director of child rights, equality, and social justice at non-profit organisation Save the Children.

“Girls are the first ones pulled out of school. They are prevented from accessing all sorts of societal (amenities) such as education (and healthcare),” Ms Geer told CNA’s Asia First.