Investor Warren Buffett to retire from Berkshire Hathaway

WASHINGTON: Influential billionaire investor Warren Buffett said Saturday (May 3) he would retire from leading his Berkshire Hathaway business group by the end of the year and that he would recommend his chosen successor, Greg Abel, to take over.

Buffett's success, coupled with his ability to explain his thinking in clear soundbites, has made him highly influential in the business and financial communities, earning him the nickname "The Oracle of Omaha".

Several years ago, Buffett had already indicated that the 62-year-old Abel would be his pick for successor in an interview with CNBC.

"The time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year's end," Buffett, 94, told an annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.