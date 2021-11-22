IOC entering 'dangerous waters' with Peng video call: Amnesty International

LONDON: The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has entered dangerous waters by taking part in a call with Peng Shuai that was meant to provide assurances over the Chinese player's safety, human rights group Amnesty International said on Monday (Nov 22).

Peng, a former doubles world No 1, had a video call on Sunday with IOC president Thomas Bach and told him she was safe and well after Western governments and the global tennis community expressed mounting concern for her wellbeing.

The 35-year-old had not been seen for nearly three weeks since alleging on social media that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on Peng's allegations.