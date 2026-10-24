Apple's foldable iPhone hits stores with US$2,000 price tag and scarce supply

SYDNEY: Apple's first folding phone, the iPhone Duo, hit stores around the world on Friday (Oct 23) with a price tag of about US$2,000 and less of the fanfare that accompanied previous iPhone launches.

From Singapore and Shanghai to London and San Francisco, demand was strong but with sales rationed, there were fewer of the round-the-block queues and overnight camp-outs that once marked new iPhone days.

Competitors such as Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and Huawei Technologies have sold premium foldable phones for years and the Duo is a test of whether Apple can reinvent the small foldable mobile market the way the iPhone did for smartphones.

It is also an early challenge for Apple's new CEO John Ternus, the former hardware chief who unveiled the phone barely a week after taking charge in September.

Apple's estimated delivery dates for the Duo had slipped to late January within minutes of pre-orders opening a week ago, as demand outpaced supply. The US company called the response "nothing short of extraordinary".

Apple capped pre-orders at two handsets per customer and limited sales to walk-in shoppers. In China, France, Hong Kong, India and Japan they were only available to those who had ordered online.

In Sydney, where the first Apple store began selling the new passport-shaped phones on Friday, a queue formed outside before opening at 8am local time (5am, Singapore time).

"This is a bit of a luxury item for me, because it's so expensive, but I just think, you know what? Life's too short," said Simon Krishnan, a 48-year-old engineer who paid A$3,899 (US$2,734) for a 512GB Duo.

CEO Ternus played greeter at a store in Austin, Texas, throwing open the doors and high-fiving customers as they streamed in, a video posted on X by CBS Austin showed.

A known car enthusiast, Ternus's Austin visit coincides with this weekend's Formula 1 US Grand Prix in the city, with Apple holding exclusive US broadcast and streaming rights to the racing series.