Iran rejects idea of using its assets to pay damages to US allies

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Sunday (Jun 7) that regional governments were "not in a position to demand reparations", responding to what he said were reports that the US could use Iranian assets to compensate regional allies for war-related damages.

Gharibabadi added in a post on X that Iran's assets were "neither war spoils for Washington nor a payment fund for its allies".

Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the United States would make Iranian assets available to Gulf allies to support rebuilding and repairs for future damage caused by Iran.

The United States would also consider using those assets to support repairs for past damages, the source said, adding that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had directed a team to assess the cost of damage already inflicted on Gulf allies by Iran.

During the war, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on several Gulf countries, saying it was targeting US and Israeli interests in the region.

On Saturday, Iran said it had launched ballistic missiles at US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain. The US military said six missiles were intercepted and a seventh did not reach its target, while Kuwait reported material damage but no casualties and Bahrain urged residents to seek shelter.