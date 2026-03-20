Gulf energy attacks 'unacceptable', India says as supply fears mount

Energy prices have already spiralled globally since tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries around a fifth of the world's oil and LNG, was brought to a near-standstill by the threat of Iranian attacks.



As many as 22 Indian ships with over 600 crew are stuck in the Gulf as the key energy corridor remains disrupted.



Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the country's energy supplies had already been impacted by the closure of the strait.



"Now with the latest attacks our LNG supply is going to be impacted," he told reporters during a news briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.



"We are in touch with all the stakeholders there to see how best we can secure our energy needs and there can be unimpeded transit for our cargo."