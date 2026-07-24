Iran military says attacked US bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait

TEHRAN: Iran's military said on Friday (Jul 24) it carried out drone strikes against several American military facilities and bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in retaliation for the latest US attacks against the Islamic republic.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, said that they targeted a data centre in Bahrain belonging to Amazon, according to state media, though neither the US tech giant nor Bahrain have commented on the claim.

"This morning, the fuel tanks, large equipment warehouses and silos, and the barracks of the US terrorist army forces at the Isa Air Base in Bahrain were targeted by Arash kamikaze drones," the army said in a statement carried by state TV.

An AFP journalist in Bahrain reported an explosion and the sounding of warning sirens Friday, though it was not immediately clear if the two events were linked.

There was no confirmation from the US of any targeting of its facilities or personnel.

Bahrain later said it intercepted and destroyed "a number of Iranian aerial aggressions", accusing Tehran of targeting civilians.

The Iranian army also claimed drone attacks against Jordan, targeting "aircraft hangars, aviation maintenance hangars and a barracks" at Al-Azraq base.

Jordan has not reported any strikes in the last few hours.

In a separate statement, the Iranian army said it had launched drones at US equipment warehouses in Camp Udairi and the site of American military personnel in Camp Doha and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

Iran's Guards, the ideological arm of the military, said they had targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, claiming to have destroyed an ammunition depot and inflicted casualties among US personnel.

They also claimed attacks on equipment storage silos at Camp Udairi in Kuwait and a US Fifth Fleet watchtower in Bahrain.

Tehran argues that any facility or base in the Middle East that the US military uses for strikes on Iran is considered a legitimate target for retaliation.