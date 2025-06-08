Iran authorities expand dog walking ban

TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have expanded a ban on walking dogs in public to multiple cities nationwide, citing public health, social order and safety concerns, domestic media reported on Sunday (Jun 8).

The ban – which echoes a 2019 police directive that barred walking dogs in Tehran – was expanded to Ilam city in the west on Sunday, according to reports.

At least 17 other cities introduced similar bans in recent days, including Isfahan in the centre and Kerman in the south.

Owning and walking dogs has been a contentious topic since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, though there is no law outrightly banning dog ownership.

Many religious scholars however consider petting dogs or coming into contact with their saliva as "najis" or ritually impure, while some officials view them as a symbol of Western cultural influence.

Local authorities have periodically introduced bans on walking dogs in public spaces or carrying them in vehicles as part of a wider campaign to discourage their ownership.

Enforcing the restrictions has been largely inconsistent, as many owners continue to walk their dogs in Tehran and elsewhere across Iran.