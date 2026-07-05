Iran-backed Hezbollah and Hamas attend Khamenei funeral ceremonies

TEHRAN: Representatives of Tehran-backed militant groups attended the funeral ceremonies of slain Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday (Jul 4), with envoys from Hezbollah and Hamas meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, state media reported.

Tehran has for years provided support to Palestinian Hamas, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels - all designated terrorist groups by the United States and other Western nations, making Iran the target of international sanctions.

Iran has dubbed its anti-Israel network of allies, which also includes armed groups in Iraq, the "axis of resistance".