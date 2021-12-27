Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

Iran bars travellers from parts of Western Europe over Omicron fears

A health officials check the body temperature of worshippers during Tehran's first Friday prayer after a nearly two-year break due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tehran, Iran, on Oct 22, 2021. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

27 Dec 2021 04:05AM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 04:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: Iran has banned the entry of travellers from Britain, France, Denmark and Norway for 15 days as part of curbs following the discovery of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

State television said on Sunday a similar ban imposed in late November on travellers from South Africa and seven neighbouring countries was also extended for 15 days.

Health authorities also indefinitely halted land travel to neighbouring Turkey, a popular tourist destination, the broadcaster said.

Iran, the pandemic's epicentre in the Middle East, has reported just 14 confirmed Omicron cases so far but media reports said detection kits were not widely available and officials have warned of a possible rapid spread within weeks.

The country has suffered 131,400 deaths in five waves of COVID-19 infections since February 2020.

Nearly 51.3 million of Iran's population of about 85 million have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us