World

China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted; Xi to visit
China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted; Xi to visit

China, Iran call for Iran sanctions to be lifted; Xi to visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, on Feb 14, 2023. (Photo: Handout via Reuters/Iran's President Website/West Asia News Agency)

16 Feb 2023 04:33PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 04:33PM)
BEIJING: China's President Xi Jinping and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, called on Thursday (Feb 16) for the lifting of sanctions on Iran as an integral part of a stalled international agreement on its nuclear programme.

Xi also accepted an invitation from Raisi to visit Iran and would do so at his convenience, the two leaders said in a joint statement on the last day of a three-day state visit to China by Raisi.

The leaders called for the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, under which Iran agreed with several countries, including the United States, to curb its nuclear programme in return for economic sanctions relief.

But in 2018, the then-US president, Donald Trump, withdrew the United States from the deal and ordered the reimposition of US sanctions on Iran.

President Joe Biden said in 2021 that the US would return to the deal if Iran moved back into compliance but talks have stalled.

"All relevant sanctions should be fully lifted in a verifiable manner to promote the full and effective implementation," Xi and Raisi said.

China and Iran emphasised that lifting sanctions and ensuring Iran's economic benefits were important components of the agreement, they said.

On Tuesday, Xi told Raisi that China would "participate constructively" in talks to resume negotiations on implementing the agreement while expressing his support for Iran in safeguarding its rights and interests.

"China firmly opposes interference by external forces in Iran's internal affairs and undermining Iran's security and stability," the leaders said in the statement.

The two leaders also drew up several initiatives, including promoting e-commerce and agriculture.

Source: Reuters/at

