Iran deepens crackdown following mass protests

PARIS: Iran arrested a prominent reformist, local media reported on Monday (Feb 9), deepening a crackdown on dissent following mass protests that posed one of the greatest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its inception.

The arrest of Javad Emam, the spokesperson for the main reformist coalition, came days after Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman that both sides painted as positive.

The United States had threatened military action against Iran during the peak of the protest movement that swept the nation earlier this year, which saw authorities launch a deadly crackdown to quell dissent.

President Donald Trump later said he believed Iran would be open to a deal, and there was no immediate indication that the two sides discussed the protests during Friday's Omani-mediated talks.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of the military, arrested Emam, the spokesperson for the Reformist Front coalition, local media reported on Monday.

Emam was at least the fourth Reformist Front figure to be arrested, and his arrest came alongside those of several activists and filmmakers for co-signing a statement critical of authorities.

Iran has branded the protests as riots fuelled by its arch-foes Israel and the United States, and on Monday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on the nation to show "resolve" against foreign pressure.

"National power is less about missiles and aircraft and more about the will and resolve of the people," Khamenei said, adding: "Show it again and frustrate the enemy."