Iran defies US threats to insist on right to enrich uranium

PARIS: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Feb 8) ruled out Tehran ever giving up uranium enrichment in its negotiations with Washington, insisting it will not be intimidated by the threat of war with the United States.



Araghchi told a forum in Tehran attended by AFP that Iran had little trust in Washington and doubted that the US side was taking renewed negotiations seriously.



He later said Iran was consulting with its "strategic partners" China and Russia about the talks.



"Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if a war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behaviour," Araghchi said at the forum.



"Their military deployment in the region does not scare us," he added, referring to the arrival of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, in the Arabian Sea.



The United States and Iran reopened negotiations on Friday in Oman for the first time since Israel's 12-day war with the Islamic Republic in June of last year, which the US briefly joined.



Iran is seeking to have US economic sanctions on the country lifted, in exchange for what Araghchi said at the forum could be "a series of confidence-building measures concerning the nuclear programme".