Iran denies aiding Yemen Houthis in Israel airport attack

TEHRAN: Iran on Monday (May 5) denied supporting Yemen's Houthis' attack on Israel's main international airport after the rebels claimed a missile strike the day before.

"The Yemeni action in support of the Palestinian people was an independent decision taken in solidarity" with them, said Iran's foreign ministry in a statement.

A missile fired from Yemen on Sunday gouged a deep crater in the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport, wounding six people and briefly grounding flights.

The Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility, saying they fired a "hypersonic ballistic missile" at Ben Gurion and warning of more attacks on Israeli airports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a tough response to the Houthis and Iran over the attack.

In a video published on Telegram, Netanyahu said Israel had "acted against" the Houthis in the past and "will act in the future".

"It will not happen in one bang, but there will be many bangs," he added, without elaborating.