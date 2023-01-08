Iran executes two more men in connection with protests

PARIS: Iran drew international condemnation on Saturday (Jan 7) as it executed two men for killing a paramilitary force member in November during unprecedented protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody.

The latest hangings double the number of executions to four over the nationwide unrest, which has escalated since mid-September into calls for an end to Iran's clerical regime.

They also come in defiance of a campaign by international rights groups for the lives of the two men to be spared.

Judicial news agency Mizan Online reported that "Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning".

Prosecutors said the 27-year-old militiaman was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi.

The UN human rights office decried the executions, which it said followed "unfair trials based on forced confessions".

"We urge Iran to halt all executions," it said on Twitter.

The European Union said it was "appalled" by the executions.

"This is yet another sign of the Iranian authorities' violent repression of civilian demonstrations," the spokesperson for the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in a statement, urging an immediate end to death sentences against protesters.

Iranian authorities have arrested thousands in their crackdown on the wave of demonstrations that began after the September 16 death of Iranian Kurdish woman Amini, 22, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's dress code for women.

Two other men were put to death in December, sparking global outrage and new Western sanctions against Iran.