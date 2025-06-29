Iran extends access to airspace for overflights after ceasefire

TEHRAN: Iran has expanded access to its airspace for international overflights following a ceasefire with Israel, though flight restrictions remain in place across much of the country, an official said Saturday (Jun 28).

"In addition to the eastern half of the country's airspace being available for domestic, international and overflight operations, the airspace over the central and western parts of the country has now also been opened only for international overflights," Majid Akhavan, spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said in a statement carried by the IRNA state news agency.

Flights to and from airports in the north, south and west of the country, including Tehran's Mehrabad and Imam Khomeini international airports, remained suspended, according to Akhavan.

"All fellow citizens are requested not to go to airports located in the northern, southern and western regions of the country," he said, urging travellers to follow updates through official sources only.