Iran to 'firmly support' Damascus after rebel attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi met President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Sunday (Dec 1) to deliver a message of support, state media said, after a lightning rebel advance cost the government control of Syria's second city Aleppo.

Tehran has been a staunch ally of Assad during the civil war that broke out in 2011. Iran maintains it does not have combat troops in Syria, only officers who provide military advice and training.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group has for years fought on the side of the Syrian government.

Araghchi and Assad "discussed bilateral relations and regional developments", Iran's state news agency IRNA reported, without providing further details.

A statement from the Syrian presidency said Assad emphasised "the importance of the support of allies and friends in confronting foreign-backed terrorist attacks".