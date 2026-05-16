Iran to hold pre-World Cup training camp in Türkiye: media

Taj is expected to hold talks with FIFA president Gianni Infantino as Tehran seeks assurances for its squad amid tensions following the war.



Taj also said players were expected to undergo fingerprinting as part of the visa process but wished to avoid a trip of more than 450 kilometres (280 miles) from Antalya to Ankara.



"The players must travel to Ankara for fingerprinting, but we are trying to arrange for this to be done in Antalya so there will be no need to travel to Ankara," Taj said.



Iran and the US cut diplomatic ties in 1980 following the Islamic revolution that toppled Iran's US-backed shah.



Iran opens its World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium and Egypt in Group G.