Iranian officials gloat as US voters deal blow to Trump

IRAN: Iran's government savoured the stinging rebuke delivered to Donald Trump in the midterm elections, declaring voters had rejected the war launched by the US president even as Tehran remained on high alert for the possibility of renewed strikes.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator, posted on X on Wednesday (Nov 4), adding that Washington should not ignore public opinion by attacking his country again.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written statement that US hostility would persist regardless of which party was in power, warning against "even the slightest inclination towards submission" to the US.

"The US sees the end of its hegemony as distant; we see it as near," he added.

OLD FOES

Democrats captured majorities in both the Senate and House in Tuesday's election, with victories in Republican strongholds underscoring deep frustration with Trump's stewardship of the economy and his decision to launch a war that drove up gas prices.

In Iran, a news outlet run by the judiciary shared a joke circulating on X that "Trump failed at regime change in Iran but he succeeded in Texas", a reference to the southern state where a Democrat won a Senate race for the first time in decades.

But two senior Iranian sources told Reuters that while Iranian leaders welcomed the Democrats’ victory, Tehran was concerned that Trump could seek to compensate for it with a military strike, and remained on high alert.

Iran's leaders have long regarded the United States as their main enemy, referring to it as "the Great Satan".

At a state-organised rally on Wednesday commemorating the student takeover of the US embassy in Tehran during the 1979 Islamic revolution, demonstrators voiced triumph at an election they linked to Iran's success in surviving months of US attacks.

"The fact that the might of these warmongering Republicans has been broken, something unprecedented in human history, means that from now on we will see the real war unfolding inside the US Senate and among American officials," said one, giving only his family name of Nazari.