Iran to hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, and UK

DUBAI: Iran will hold talks about its disputed nuclear programme with three European powers on Nov 29, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Sunday (Nov 24), days after the UN atomic watchdog passed a resolution against Tehran.

Iran reacted to the resolution - proposed by Britain, France, Germany and the United States - with what government officials called various measures such as activating numerous new and advanced centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium.

Japan's Kyodo news agency, which first reported that the meeting would take place on Friday in Geneva, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's government was seeking a solution to the nuclear impasse ahead of the inauguration in January of US President-elect Donald Trump.