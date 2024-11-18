Iran says hopes for nuclear talks without 'political pressure'

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday (Nov 18) it hoped talks on its nuclear programme would be conducted "away from political pressure and considerations" ahead of a UN nuclear agency board meeting this week.

"All our efforts and our emphasis in our talks were to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to do its technical work away from the destructive and evil pressures of some parties," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters in his weekly press conference.

Agency chief Rafael Grossi travelled on Wednesday to Iran for talks with top officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The visit came ahead of a meeting of the IAEA's board of governors this week in Vienna, in which the UK, Germany and France are expected to pass a new resolution critical of Iran.

Baghaei expressed hopes that the parties would "allow the issues between Iran and the agency to continue in a technical way and away from political pressures and considerations".

He hailed Grossi's visit as "beneficial and positive", saying it brought "good understandings" between Tehran and the agency.

Pezeshkian said during his meeting with Grossi that Tehran was willing to resolve "doubts and ambiguities" over its nuclear programme.