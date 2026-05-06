Iran says safe transit of Strait of Hormuz will be possible with US ending threats

DUBAI: Safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured with US threats coming to an end and new procedures in place, the Revolutionary Guards' Navy said on Wednesday (May 6), according to state media, in Iran's first reaction to the US pausing operations to help stranded ships pass through the strait.

The Guards' statement did not specify what the new procedures entailed and thanked owners and captains of ships for respecting Iranian regulations when moving through the waterway.

In a Truth Social post after Iran made those comments, US President Donald Trump said: "Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to ... the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran."

He added that "if they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be ... at a much higher level and intensity than it was before".