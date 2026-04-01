American journalist kidnapped in Iraq by Iran-linked group: US

BAGHDAD, Iraq: An American journalist was kidnapped Tuesday (Mar 31) in Baghdad by a suspected Iranian-backed Iraqi armed group, the United States said, as regional security deteriorates following the US-Israeli attack on Iran.



The State Department said it had warned the journalist of security risks and was working to ensure the American's release "as soon as possible".



"An individual with ties to the Iranian-aligned militia group Kataib Hezballah believed to be involved in the kidnapping has been taken into custody by Iraqi authorities," Dylan Johnson, the assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, wrote on X.



Iraq said that authorities intercepted a vehicle that overturned as they tried to flee.



"Security forces were able to arrest one of the suspects and seize one of the vehicles used in the crime," the Iraqi interior ministry said in a statement.



"The Ministry affirms that efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining individuals involved, secure the release of the kidnapped journalist," it added.



An Iraqi security source told AFP the abduction occurred in Baghdad. Iraqi authorities did not identify the perpetrator or the victim.

The journalist was identified as Shelly Kittleson, a freelancer, by media advocacy groups as well as Al-Monitor, one of the news outlets for which she worked.