'Not happy': Trump accuses Israel, Iran of breaching truce

US President Donald Trump accused both Israel and Iran of violating a ceasefire on Tuesday (Jun 24), hours after he announced it, expressing particular frustration with Israel which had announced plans for major new strikes on Tehran.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump said Israel "unloaded" right after agreeing to the deal.

"In all fairness, Israel unloaded a lot, and now I hear Israel just went out because they felt it was violated by one rocket that didn't land anywhere. That's not what we want," he said.

Trump said he was not happy with Iran, "but really unhappy with Israel".

"Israel, do not drop those bombs," he said. "If you do it is a major violation. Bring your pilots home, now."

He added that Israel had to calm down.

"I gotta get Israel to calm down now," Trump said as he left the White House.

"Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs, the likes of which I've never seen before, the biggest load that we've seen."

"We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f*** they're doing."

CEASEFIRE?

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz earlier said he had ordered the military to strike Tehran in response to what he said were missiles fired by Iran in a violation of the ceasefire announced hours earlier by Trump.

The minister said in a statement he had ordered the military to "continue high-intensity operations targeting regime assets and terror infrastructure in Tehran" in light of "Iran’s blatant violation of the ceasefire declared by the President of the US".

Iran denied violating the ceasefire and said Israel's attacks had continued for an hour and a half beyond the time the ceasefire was meant to start.

The armed forces general staff denied that there had been any launch of missiles towards Israel in recent hours, Iran's Nour News reported.

Both Israel and Iran had confirmed the ceasefire after Trump's announcement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country had achieved the goals it set in launching its Jun 13 surprise attack on Iran - to destroy its nuclear programme and missile capabilities.

"Israel thanks President Trump and the US for their support in defence and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat," Netanyahu had said.

Iran's top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, said its military had forced Israel to "unilaterally accept defeat and accept a ceasefire".

Iran's forces would "keep their hands on the trigger" to respond to "any act of aggression by the enemy", it said.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had said that Iran would halt its retaliatory strikes provided that Israel stopped attacking as of 4am in Tehran.