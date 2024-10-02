World calls for restraint after Iran strikes Israel

"RESTRAINT"

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the Iranian strikes and called for an end to the "spiral of violence" blighting the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that Madrid was issuing "a new call to all the actors, obviously including Israel, to show restraint and not escalation".

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock demanded Iran end its missile attack on Israel: "I condemn the ongoing attack in the strongest possible terms."

"Iran must stop the attack immediately" as it was "leading the region further towards the abyss", she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's attacks against Israel "in the strongest possible terms", adding that France had "mobilised" its military resources in the Middle East to counter Tehran.

Macron also demanded that "Hezbollah cease its terrorist actions against Israel and its population", and asked Israel to "put an end to their military operations as soon as possible".

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Iran's attack "in the strongest terms".

During a call with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer also "expressed the UK's steadfast commitment to Israeli security and the protection of civilians."

Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said missile attacks by Iran on Israel were "unacceptable".

"We will condemn this strongly. But at the same time, we would like to cooperate (with the US) to defuse the situation and prevent it from escalating into a full-on war," he said.