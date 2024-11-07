Israel's Netanyahu discusses 'Iranian threat' with Trump

"WAR OF ATTRITION"

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Israeli air strikes on the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon and the southern city of Nabatiyeh.



An AFP correspondent in the eastern city of Baalbek reported intense strikes in and around the city.



Israel is "betting on prolonging the war so it becomes a war of attrition ... We are ready," Qassem said in his second speech since being named Hezbollah secretary-general last week.



He also called for Lebanese sovereignty to be safeguarded in any truce talks.



Qassem demanded explanations from the Lebanese army after Israeli commandos seized a man from north Lebanon on Saturday who they said was a senior Hezbollah operative.



He said the operation was "a great offence to Lebanon" and a "violation" of its sovereignty.



On Tuesday, a Lebanese judicial official told AFP Israeli commandos used a speedboat equipped with advanced devices capable of jamming UN peacekeepers' radar in the operation, according to a preliminary probe.



The UN Maritime Task Force has helped Lebanon's military to monitor territorial waters and prevent the entry of arms or related material by sea since 2006, according to the mission's website.