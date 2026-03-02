Logo
Iran war widens as Israel strikes Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks
Iran war widens as Israel strikes Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks

US President Donald Trump says the war on Iran could last a month.

Iran war widens as Israel strikes Lebanon in response to Hezbollah attacks

Smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, early Monday, Mar 2, 2026. (Photo: AP/Hussein Malla)

02 Mar 2026 08:40AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2026 02:27PM)
Israel carried out airstrikes on the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday (Mar 2), after the Iran-backed group launched missiles and drones towards Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The violence widened the conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump said 48 Iranian leaders had been killed, and that the war on Iran could last a month.

The strikes - and Iranian retaliation - sent shockwaves worldwide through sectors from shipping to air travel to oil, amid warnings of rising energy costs and disruption to business in the Gulf region.

Follow live.

 

