Prior to Iran attacks, CIA assessed Khamenei could be replaced by hardline IRGC elements

WASHINGTON: In the run-up to the United States and Israeli attacks on Saturday (Feb 28), the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) assessed that if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the operation, he could be replaced by hardline figures from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), two sources briefed on the intelligence said.

Khamenei was killed in strikes on Saturday by the US and Israel.

CIA's assessments, which were produced over the past two weeks, looked broadly at what could occur in Iran following a US intervention and the extent to which a military operation could trigger regime change in the Islamic Republic - now a pronounced objective for Washington.

IRGC figures taking power was among the multiple different scenarios that emerged, a third source familiar with the matter said.

The IRGC is an elite military force whose purpose is to protect Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran.

The intelligence agency reports did not conclude any scenario with certainty, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.

The CIA declined to comment.

President Donald Trump has for weeks signalled that the US was interested in seeing regime change in Iran, but has not given any details on Washington’s thinking on who could lead the country.

In an early morning video address on Saturday, Trump described Tehran as a "terrorist regime" and encouraged the Iranian people to take over the government, saying the US military strikes would set the stage for an uprising.