Logo
Logo

World

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'

Iran's Khamenei urges Gulf rulers in written message to confront 'real enemy'

A still image from undated archive footage released by Iranian media on Aug 24, 2026, shows Mojtaba Khamenei attending a meeting before he assumed the role of Iran's Supreme Leader, at an unknown location. (Photo: Pool via WANA/REUTERS TV/Handout via REUTERS)

30 Aug 2026 04:47PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2026 05:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Muslim countries, particularly those in the Gulf, to unite against what he called their "real enemy" and said divisions among Muslims served the interests of their adversaries.

The message was published on Khamenei's Telegram account for Islamic Unity Week, which marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. 

It called for Muslim unity, cooperation in various fields and mutual defence, saying anyone who creates divisions among Muslims, "knowingly or unknowingly", helps Islam's enemies.

It asked whether Palestinians would have been left "so helpless" if Muslims had been united.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Khamenei has not been seen in public since being injured in US-Israeli airstrikes six months ago that launched the Iran war, killing his father and previous supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His call for unity echoes a statement he made on Friday to Iranians, when he said he had banned actions that harm social cohesion and urged authorities to avoid "discouraging statements" that weaken national and public morale.

Khamenei specifically asked Gulf Arab rulers whether "rogues without identity" would have dared to covet their lands and possessions if the peoples and governments of the Gulf had been "united under the flag of Islam".

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Gulf Arab monarchies have viewed Iran's revolutionary ideology, including its anti-monarchic rhetoric and regional influence, as a threat to their political systems. 

During the present conflict, Tehran has struck US military facilities as well as other infrastructure in Gulf states, underscoring the tensions between Tehran and its Gulf neighbours.

"My emphatic and repeated recommendation to the rulers of Islamic countries, especially the countries of West Asia and the Gulf, is to identify your real enemy, understand his plan and confront it," Khamenei said.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Iran Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement