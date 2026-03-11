Why a strike on Iran’s Kharg Island would shake oil markets

Iran’s oil exports hinge on a small outpost in the Persian Gulf: Kharg Island, the loading point for almost all of the country’s crude shipments.

The US and Israel have pummeled Iran with airstrikes since Feb 28 and oil shipments from the energy-rich region have slowed dramatically. But Kharg Island appears to have emerged unscathed for now.

Israel widened the scope of the bombing campaign to include energy infrastructure when it attacked fuel storage facilities in Tehran on the night of Mar 7.

If Kharg Island eventually became a target, the impact would ripple immediately across energy supply chains, with unpredictable consequences for the global economy.

WHAT'S THE IMPORTANCE OF KHARG ISLAND?

The small island lying 24km off the Iranian mainland has been an oil export terminal since the 1960s, when it was established by the American oil giant Amoco. The facility was seized by the Iranian state following the country’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

Around nine out of every 10 barrels of Iranian crude oil is exported through Kharg Island, most of it bound for China. The terminal has been handling around 1.5 million barrels per day, a volume that eclipses the output of most OPEC countries.

Shipments there are monitored closely by traders who track the ebb and flow of crude from OPEC’s fourth-biggest oil producer. Governments seeking to understand the impact of Western sanctions on Iran’s oil output also keep a close eye.

Any disruption to operations or unexpected swings in export volumes can quickly affect energy prices as traders factor in the likely impact on global supplies.