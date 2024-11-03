Iran leader vows response to Israel after attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader vowed retaliation on Saturday (Nov 2) for attacks by Israel, as an Israeli military official confirmed naval commandos seized a suspected Hezbollah operative in a raid in Lebanon.
Days before the presidential election in the United States - Israel's main military supplier - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's response would cover attacks on both the Islamic Republic and its allies.
"The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response," Khamenei said.
On Oct 26, Israel bombed military sites in Iran, killing four servicemen, in response to an Oct 1 barrage of about 200 missiles that Tehran called a reprisal.
Israel has warned Iran against responding to the Oct 26 attack.
Analysts say Israel inflicted severe damage on Iranian air defences and missile capacities and could yet launch more wide-scale action against the Islamic Republic.
COMMANDO RAID
Since late September, Israel has been engaged in a full-scale war against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon while fighting continues against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which triggered the Gaza war by attacking Israel on Oct 7 last year.
Israeli naval commandos seized a trainee mariner a military official described as a "senior operative" of Hezbollah in a raid in Lebanon and brought him to Israel for questioning.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati instructed the foreign ministry to submit a complaint to the UN Security Council over Friday's raid on the coastal town of Batroun, his office said.
The Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL are both conducting investigations into the raid, Mikati's office said, adding that he had called for "expedited" results.
First reported by Lebanese sources before an Israeli military official confirmed the military's involvement, the raid was the first of its kind since the Israel-Hezbollah war erupted in September.
"A senior operative of Hezbollah, who serves as an expert in his field, was apprehended," the Israeli military official said. "The operative has been transferred to Israeli territory and is currently being investigated."
Lebanon's state-run National News agency said an "unidentified military force" carried out a "sea landing" on the shore of Batroun, south of Tripoli, at dawn on Friday.
An acquaintance of the abductee identified him as a student at the state-run Maritime Sciences and Technology Institute (MARSATI) in Batroun, Lebanon's primary training college for the shipping industry.
VACCINATION CENTRE HIT
Since Oct 6, Israeli forces have carried out a major air and ground assault in north Gaza, centred on the Jabalia area, vowing to stop Hamas from regrouping.
Two rockets were fired into Israel from the area on Saturday, the military said, the first such attack in weeks.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said four children were among six people wounded in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in north Gaza, where UN agencies have spoken of "apocalyptic" conditions in the face of a blistering Israeli assault.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the agency had received "an extremely concerning report" that the Sheikh Radwan health centre "was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving polio vaccination" drive.
Tedros did not specify who carried out the strike but a source in Gaza's civil defence agency told AFP that it was "an Israeli quadcopter that fired two missiles which hit the wall of Sheikh Radwan clinic".
The Israeli military did not immediately comment.
Israel's military said dozens of militants were killed around Jabalia "in aerial and ground activity".
Medics and Gaza's civil defence agency reported three people were killed in a strike on Nuseirat, in central Gaza.
"We came out and there were planes and gunfire above us," said Ashraf Abdullah, describing the victims as "all torn to pieces".
After nearly a year of tit-for-tat exchanges across Israel's northern border, Israel escalated its bombing campaign against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sep 23 and later sent in ground troops.
Hezbollah has since fired more deeply into Israel.
A strike in the coastal plain north of Tel Aviv wounded 19 people, four of them moderately, police said on Saturday.
Hezbollah said it had again launched rockets at Israel's Glilot intelligence base near Tel Aviv, and also claimed rocket fire against "military industries" in the Haifa area.
AFP images from Tira, northeast of Tel Aviv, showed the upper wall blown out in what appeared to be a residential building. Several cars below were crushed.
Since the war escalated, Israeli strikes have killed at least 1,930 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.
Israel's military says 38 soldiers have been killed in Lebanon since it began ground operations on Sep 30.
Israeli strikes against Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold on Saturday killed one person and wounded 15, the health ministry said.
The war has displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon.
"There's no heating. We don't have warm clothes," said Fatima, 17, who now camps out with her family at a school near Deir al-Ahmar, in Lebanon's eastern Baalbek area.
Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed 43,314 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the UN considers reliable.
The Israeli military said two soldiers were killed in Gaza on Saturday, bringing its losses to 370 since the start of the ground offensive on Oct 27 last year.