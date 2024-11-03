Iran leader vows response to Israel after attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader vowed retaliation on Saturday (Nov 2) for attacks by Israel, as an Israeli military official confirmed naval commandos seized a suspected Hezbollah operative in a raid in Lebanon.

Days before the presidential election in the United States - Israel's main military supplier - Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's response would cover attacks on both the Islamic Republic and its allies.

"The enemies, both the USA and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response," Khamenei said.

On Oct 26, Israel bombed military sites in Iran, killing four servicemen, in response to an Oct 1 barrage of about 200 missiles that Tehran called a reprisal.

Israel has warned Iran against responding to the Oct 26 attack.

Analysts say Israel inflicted severe damage on Iranian air defences and missile capacities and could yet launch more wide-scale action against the Islamic Republic.