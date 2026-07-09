Iran to bury Khamenei in hometown as US ramps up strikes

MASHAD, Iran: Iranians were preparing on Thursday (Jul 9) to bury their slain leader Ali Khamenei in his hometown of Mashhad in northeast Iran, as new United States strikes threatened to trigger a fresh escalation in the Middle East war.

The late supreme leader's burial follows a multi-day funeral ceremony that attracted millions of mourners across various cities in both Iran and Iraq.

But just as the funeral rites headed into their final day, the US launched new strikes on Iran in retaliation for attacks on shipping in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump, who had earlier said the US ceasefire with Iran was over, warned of "much worse" to come if Iran continues to strike vessels in the strait.

Khamenei was killed on Feb 28, the first day of the US-Israeli strikes that started the war.

Following a marathon procession through the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in neighbouring Iraq on Wednesday, he was to reach his final place of rest in the holy city of Mashhad.