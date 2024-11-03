Iran leader vows response to Israel, US after attacks

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader on Saturday (Nov 2) vowed retaliation for attacks by Israel and its US ally, as a pro-Iran coalition in Iraq claimed a drone strike on the Israeli resort of Eilat.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is among pro-Iran groups drawn into more than a year of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Days before the presidential election in Israel's main military supplier the United States, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's response would cover attacks on both the Islamic republic and its allies.

Israel's military said it intercepted three drones over the Red Sea, after late Friday reporting seven drones launched from "several fronts". The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for four drone strikes on Eilat.