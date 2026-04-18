Iran reimposes 'strict management' of Strait of Hormuz over US blockade

Tehran had earlier on Saturday threatened to shut the waterway once more if the US continues its blockade of Iranian ports, hours after it announced it had reopened the strategic waterway in the wake of a ceasefire in Lebanon.



US President Donald Trump had told AFP a broader US-Iran peace deal was "very close" and saying Tehran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium - a key sticking point in negotiations.



"We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators," Trump said at an event in Arizona.

Iran, however, pushed back on the claim, saying its stockpile of enriched uranium was not going anywhere.

It also warned that if US warships intercepted vessels coming from Iranian ports, the Strait of Hormuz - a key global trade artery through which about a fifth of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas typically passes - could be closed again.

"With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, adding that passage through the waterway would require authorisation from Iran.

What they call a naval blockade will definitely be met with an appropriate response from Iran," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, calling the naval blockade "a violation of the ceasefire" it struck with Washington for a fortnight to enable talks.