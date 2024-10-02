What we know about Iran's missile attack on Israel – and how the US responded

Fears are growing of a wider war in the Middle East after Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel on Tuesday (Oct 1), prompting vows of retaliation.

Sirens sounded across Israel as the entire population was told to move into bomb shelters.

"Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it," said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Here's what we know about the attack, the reactions to it and what could happen next.

WHY DID IRAN ATTACK ISRAEL?

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the assault was in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in late July.

Tensions between arch-rivals Israel and Iran have been growing since the start of the Gaza war, following Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

That fight has drawn in Iran-backed groups such as Hezbollah - and Iran itself.

In April, Iran fired a wave of drones and missiles at Israel in the wake of an air strike that hit Tehran's diplomatic mission in Damascus. The embassy attack killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

In recent weeks, violence has escalated in Lebanon, with deadly pager explosions that Hezbollah blamed on Israel. Israel had also announced limited ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.