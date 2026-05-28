Iranian missile likely involved in attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz, South Korea says

SEOUL: An Iranian anti-ship missile was likely involved in an attack on a cargo ship operated by local shipper HMM 011200.KS in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday (May 27).

Saeed Koozechi, the Iranian ambassador to South Korea, denied Iran's role in the South Korean vessel attack saying his country "took no part" in it, local news agency Yonhap News reported.

The Iranian embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ministry made the assessment at a briefing announcing the outcome of a government investigation into the May 4 attack on the bulk carrier, which caused a fire and damaged the lower stern hull.

"Various pieces of evidence point toward Iran," said First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo, adding that Seoul had not conclusively determined who was responsible or whether the attack was intentional.

The probe looked at debris from unidentified objects that were found inside the ship after the attack on the vessel.

The analysis showed that the ship, named Namu, was attacked twice and while the first warhead did not explode, a second did.