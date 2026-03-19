Iran was not rebuilding nuclear enrichment, US intelligence finds

WASHINGTON: United States intelligence concluded on Wednesday (Mar 18) that Iran was not rebuilding nuclear enrichment capacities destroyed last year by the US and Israel, contradicting a key justification by President Donald Trump for his ongoing war.

Tulsi Gabbard, a Trump ally who is the director of national intelligence, offered mixed signals on the backdrop and outcomes of three weeks of war as she and other officials appeared before Congress

She also assessed that Iran's leadership remained intact.

"As a result of Operation Midnight Hammer, Iran's nuclear enrichment programme was obliterated," Gabbard said in prepared testimony to the Senate intelligence committee, referring to the June 2025 US attack.

"There has been no efforts since then to try to rebuild their enrichment capability," Gabbard wrote in remarks sent to the committee before the hearing.

She did not repeat the conclusion before the cameras. Pressed by a Democratic senator, Gabbard said that she did not have enough time to read the full testimony at the hearing but did not refute the assessment.