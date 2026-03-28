US envoy hopeful on Iran talks as strikes target nuclear facilities

TEHRAN: US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said Friday (Mar 27) he believes Iran will hold talks with Washington "this week" to end the month-long war, as US-Israeli strikes hit two Iranian nuclear facilities.

Iran threatened retaliation against industrial sites in the region, with no clear end to the conflict in sight and markets in turmoil over the fighting and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"We think there will be meetings this week, we're certainly hopeful for it," Witkoff told a business forum in Miami. Washington expected Tehran to respond to a 15-point US peace plan, he said. "It could solve it all."

The diplomacy came as Secretary of State Marco Rubio left G7 talks in Paris to declare Washington expects its military campaign to prove victorious within weeks.

"When we are done with them here in the next couple of weeks, they will be weaker than they've been in recent history," he told reporters.

Rubio said he had won G7 support to oppose Iran's attempts to impose a toll on Strait of Hormuz shipping, a key sea lane for Gulf oil and gas exports.

"Not only is this illegal, it's unacceptable, it's dangerous to the world, and it's important that the world have a plan to confront it," he said.

In a joint statement, G7 foreign ministers "reiterated the absolute necessity to permanently restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz" and called for "an immediate cessation of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Iran had sent "messages" to the American side but had not formally responded to the peace plan, Rubio said.